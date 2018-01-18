Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fans expecting Huddersfield Town to adopt a ‘shoot on sight’ policy may need to swallow their disappointment.

Head coach David Wagner has made it clear that a more clinical edge for Town has to come from a sensible and disciplined approach around the penalty box.

Town came in for criticism from some sections of support for their supposed reluctance to shoot when attacking in the 4-1 home Premier League defeat by West Ham United.

While Joe Lolley scored a spectacular equaliser before West Ham ran away with it, the Irons' keeper Adrian was barely tested throughout the rest of the game.

Asked if his players should be braver around the opposition goal, Wagner said: “Listen, I think if you have made mistakes like we did (against West Ham) then the confidence isn’t the biggest.

“If you are not high on confidence then you can make wrong decisions and, to be honest, (against West Ham) it was very tight around the penalty area.

“If you don’t take a shot at the right moment and there is a block, then you can concede a counter.

“This happened when Rajiv van La Parra wanted to cross the ball and it was blocked. Then we didn’t get balance behind the ball and we conceded a counter.

“We wanted to avoid this, because we had spoken about their threat on the counter.

“So, there were a lot of details we can look at to make better, but the reason we lost the game was not details, it was big, major individual mistakes.

“If you like to win you have to avoid these mistakes, and that is what we will work to do.”