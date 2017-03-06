The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner is 'totally sure' Newcastle United are promoted to the Premier League but the play-off pack could still chase down second-place Brighton & Hove Albion.

Rafa Benitez's SkyBet Championship table-toppers recorded a 3-1 victory at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday to extend their lead over third-placed Town to 11 points.

However, earlier in the day second-placed Brighton suffered a shock 3-0 away defeat to league strugglers Nottingham Forest - meaning the Seagulls are only six points ahead of David Wagner's side, who also have a game in hand.

And although the German head coach was coy on his own team's chances of upsetting the automatic promotion places, he did see it as a possiblity.

“There are so many twists and turns to go, I am just focused on ourselves,” Wagner said ahead of tomorrow night's game against Aston Villa at the John Smith's Stadium.

“Nobody knows what will happen – at the moment the reality is Huddersfield Town have 65 points with 12 games to go, 11 for everyone else.

“There are so many games to go, so many points to collect, it is very difficult to say who will get promoted.

“But I am totally sure Newcastle United will get promoted – Brighton, we will see.

Last season Chris Hughton's side had automatic promotion to the Premier League within their grasp going into the final two games of the season.

The Seagulls only needed one win from their remaining two league encounters before eventually missing out on a top-two finishing by virtue of an inferior goal difference.

In the ensuing play-offs, Sheffield Wednesday dumped the South Coast side out of the promotion mix - a third time in four seasons they have fallen at that stage.

And it is a situation not lost on Wagner as the league comes to the 'business end' of the campaign in the coming months.

“I have heard they have struggled in past at the end of the season and nobody knows why.

"But from my point of view my squad is very excited and happy in the dressing room at the moment,” he added.