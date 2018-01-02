The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner believes his side were well in the game at Leicester City on New Year's Day, but blamed the Terriers' inability to turn "small margins" in their favour for the 3-0 defeat.

Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring for Leicester after the interval, before Islam Slimani and Marc Albrighton completed the scoring for the 2015/16 Premier League champions.

But Wagner admitted it would have been a different game had Town have netted the first.

Danny Williams came close for Town in the first period, but the Terriers didn't seriously threaten Kasper Schmeichel's goal enough to expect anything out of the clash.

Reflecting on the loss, Wagner said: "Absolutely, this was the case, and unfortunately we didn't score the first one. The first half was even, we looked good, aggressive and kept them away from our goal.

"Even we know, after 22 games in the Premier League, the small margins decide the game. Unfortunately we weren't able to use the margins in our favour.

"It was a clear result but for 60 minutes it wasn't a clear game."