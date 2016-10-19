Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

David Wagner in bookies' top ten to receive LMA Manager of the Year Award

  • By

The Town boss is 40/1 to receive the award

Huddersfield Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1, 16.10.16: Town's Head Coach David Wagner looks on.
David Wagner

Sky Bet have installed David Wagner as joint tenth favourite to take the League Manager's Association Manager of the Year Award.

The head coach has guided Huddersfield Town to third in the Championship, having led the league for three weeks.

Pep Guardiola is the favourite for the award, at 9/4 with Sky Bet, with Wagner's friend Jurgen Klopp second in the bookies' odds at 7/2.

Arsene Wenger is at 11/2 to scoop the award in his 20th season at Arsenal, while Jose Mourinho is 7/1 to win it for the first time.

Eddie Howe received the Manager of the Year award having won the Championship with Bournemouth

Tottenham's Maruicio Pochettino and Chelsea's Antonio Conte are at 8/1 and 14/1 to win it respectively, with Eddie Howe at 33/1 to win it for a second time with Bournemouth - after claiming the award in 2015.

Only four times has a manager from outside the Premier League won the award, with Peter Reid in 1996, Danny Wilson in 1997 and Steve Coppell in 2006 all joining Howe in claiming the prize having guided their sides into the top tier of English football.

However, Newcastle United's Rafa Benitez joins Howe and Ronald Koeman on 33/1 with Wagner joining the likes of Claudio Ranieri, Sean Dyche Alex Neil and Claude Puel at 40/1.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town's players of the season so far

Huddersfield Town players of the season so far
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

Despite the lack of non-Premier League winners, only five times has a top division-winning manager been handed the award - Wenger in 2004, Sir Alex Ferguson in 2008, 2011 and 2013 and Ranieri in 2016.

Ferguson has won the honour a record four times, with David Moyes claiming the award three times - once more than Wenger and Coppell.

If Wagner were to scoop the award, he would become only the third man from outside the British Isles to receive the honour since it began in 1993.

Huddersfield Town latest

Your best moments of the season so far Schindler loves Town's busy schedule Huddersfield Town Daily LIVE Blog Huddersfield Town backing Hands Off HRI
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho are set to go head-to-head tonight.

Town's Head Coach is set to travel to Anfield to watch his mate Jurgen Klopp's side face their bitter Premier League rivals

Related Tags

In The News
Barclay's Premier League
Teams
Huddersfield Town FC
People
Jose Mourinho
Sir Alex Ferguson
David Wagner
Pep Guardiola
Arsene Wenger
David Moyes

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

  1. David Wagner
    Huddersfield Town boss sees funny side of Sheffield Wednesday's note grab
  2. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town centre-backs facing tough test at Preston North End?
  3. David Wagner
    How Huddersfield Town have adapted training pattern ahead of Preston North End trip
  4. David Wagner
    Huddersfield Town ready for different test from Preston North End
  5. Huddersfield Town FC
    The Huddersfield Town survey: What you said about David Wagner and Dean Hoyle

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent