David Wagner in bookies' top ten to receive LMA Manager of the Year Award

Sky Bet have installed David Wagner as joint tenth favourite to take the League Manager's Association Manager of the Year Award.

The head coach has guided Huddersfield Town to third in the Championship, having led the league for three weeks.

Pep Guardiola is the favourite for the award, at 9/4 with Sky Bet, with Wagner's friend Jurgen Klopp second in the bookies' odds at 7/2.

Arsene Wenger is at 11/2 to scoop the award in his 20th season at Arsenal, while Jose Mourinho is 7/1 to win it for the first time.

Eddie Howe received the Manager of the Year award having won the Championship with Bournemouth

Tottenham's Maruicio Pochettino and Chelsea's Antonio Conte are at 8/1 and 14/1 to win it respectively, with Eddie Howe at 33/1 to win it for a second time with Bournemouth - after claiming the award in 2015.

Only four times has a manager from outside the Premier League won the award, with Peter Reid in 1996, Danny Wilson in 1997 and Steve Coppell in 2006 all joining Howe in claiming the prize having guided their sides into the top tier of English football.

However, Newcastle United's Rafa Benitez joins Howe and Ronald Koeman on 33/1 with Wagner joining the likes of Claudio Ranieri, Sean Dyche Alex Neil and Claude Puel at 40/1.

Despite the lack of non-Premier League winners, only five times has a top division-winning manager been handed the award - Wenger in 2004, Sir Alex Ferguson in 2008, 2011 and 2013 and Ranieri in 2016.

Ferguson has won the honour a record four times, with David Moyes claiming the award three times - once more than Wenger and Coppell.

If Wagner were to scoop the award, he would become only the third man from outside the British Isles to receive the honour since it began in 1993.