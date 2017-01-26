Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner has quickly made a name for himself in British football having taken the West Yorkshire club to the Championship play-off positions.

And the boss' achievements are not only being recognised in the UK, but also back at home.

The 45-year-old gave an interview with German sports broadcaster Sportschau earlier this month, in which he explained his influence on Town.

He said: "We came here to England where the football culture is very different to what we know it to be.

"The club is over a hundred years old and I am the first non-British manager in their history, and therefore I brought something that wasn't there before.

"Everything we loved about Borussia Dortmund during the Jurgen Klopp era is what we are trying to play and to be successful playing that way.

"It's the football that I find fun, that I love and that fascinates me."