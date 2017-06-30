Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner will lead Huddersfield Town in their inaugural Premier League season after confirming a new two-year deal at the club.

Town have announced the German head coach has put pen to paper alongside his assistant Christoph Bühler with a press conference to confirm the deals called for 10am this morning.

The duo joined the club from Borussia Dortmund II in November 2015 and made an immediate impact, changing the entire playing philosophy and behind-the-scenes culture to consolidate Town's SkyBet Championship status at the end of the 2015/16 season.

The pair then took the club to another level in their first full season at the John Smith's Stadium, leading the side back to the top flight after a 45-year absence following a penalty shoot-out victory over Reading FC in the SkyBet Championship Play-Off final at Wembley last month.