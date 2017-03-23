Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner celebrates his 500th day at the helm today, making him one of the longest-serving managers in the league.

The German joined the West Yorkshire side on November 9, 2015 and has taken the Terriers to the top of the Championship table - an unbelievable achievement given he took control when Town were sat 18th in the league.

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy is the longest-serving manager, while ex-Town boss Simon Grayson sits second in the table with Preston.

Brighton's Chris Hughton and Carlos Carvalhal at Sheffield Wednesday are next up, followed by the Huddersfield Town head coach.

At the other end, Wigan and Norwich are under the stewardship of caretaker managers, while Rotherham interim boss Paul Warne will vacate his position at the end of the season.

Mark Warburton and Gary Rowett are the shortest-serving managers, having both been brought in last week.

Here is the full list of current Championship managerial reigns by length:

1. Mick McCarthy (Ipswich Town) - Four years, 142 days

2. Simon Grayson (Preston North End) - Four years, 33 days

3. Chris Hughton (Brighton and Hove Albion) - Two years, 82 days

4. Carlos Carvalhal (Sheffield Wednesday) - One year, 266 days

5. David Wagner (Huddersfield Town) - 500 days

6. Dean Smith (Brentford) - One year, 113 days

7. Nigel Clough (Burton Albion) - One year, 106 days

8. Slavisa Jokanovic (Fulham) - One year, 86 days

=9. Lee Johnson (Bristol City) - One year, 45 days

=9. Paul Heckingbottom (Barnsley) - One year, 45 days

11. Rafa Benitez (Newcastle United) - One year, 12 days

12. Garry Monk (Leeds United) - 294 days

13. Jaap Stam (Reading) - 283 days

14. Neil Warnock (Cardiff City) - 169 days

15. Steve Bruce (Aston Villa) - 162 days

16. Paul Lambert (Wolverhampton Wanderers) - 138 days

17. Ian Holloway (Queens Park Rangers) - 132 days

18. Paul Warne^ (Rotherham) - 115 days

19. Gianfranco Zola (Birmingham City) - 99 days

20. Tony Mowbray (Blackburn Rovers) - 29 days

21. Alan Irvine* (Norwich City) - 13 days

22. Graham Barrow* (Wigan Athletic) - 10 days

=23. Mark Warburton (Nottingham Forest) - Nine days

=23. Gary Rowett (Derby County) - Nine days

^ = Interim manager

* = Caretaker manager