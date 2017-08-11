Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner is backing Aaron Mooy to prove he can orchestrate success for Huddersfield Town in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old has joined from Manchester City with an £8m price tag and the licence to pull Town’s top-flight strings.

As the Australian international prepares for the opener at Crystal Palace, Wagner said there is no pressure on the popular anchorman.

“We all together have to prove we are Premier League players and a Premier League club, so there is no more pressure on him,” said the German head coach.

“Just like we showed we were good players and a good club in the Championship, now we have to do it at the higher level – and Aaron has everything, so I am totally sure he will do this.

”My expectation is that Aaron will be able to give our game the same stamp as he did last season. He has everything to do that.”

Wagner is not concerned about Mooy’s late return to pre-season training because of his involvement with the Socceroos in the Confederations Cup (similarly with the injured duo Michael Hefele and new club captain Tommy Smith).

“They have been back two and a half to three weeks and they will need further weeks to come to the same level (as the other players),” said Wagner.

“This is something which will happen.”

Mooy scored four goals in 51 appearances for Town last season, in addition to making trips around the globe for international duty.

In mid-June he played twice in the Confederations Cup, in a 3-2 defeat to World Champions Germany and a 1-1 draw with Cameroon.