Experienced skipper Mark Hudson will return to the Huddersfield Town team to face the club who gave him his first outing in senior football.

And head coach David Wagner says his whole side will have to be tuned in defensively if they are to get the better of Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s West Londoners trail Town, who are third, by 10 points and 11 places in the Championship standings.

They haven’t won at home in the league since beating Newcastle United 1-0 in the first game of the season.

But Wagner, who has confirmed Hudson will replace Michael Hefele in the heart of defence despite a clean sheet in the win over Derby County last time out, has told both players and fans to ignore the statistics.

“Fulham is a tough place, and they are tough team to play,” he said. “They have some good offensive players who can create some moments.

“This is probably one of the games where we will have less possession than our opponents.

“We must make sure the defensive performance from every player is top class.

“Fulham may have lost Ross McCormack (to Aston Villa) and Moussa Dembele (to Celtic) but they have Chris Martin, Sone Aluko, Lucas Piazon and more.

“It seems they have had some problems, but they have a top manager and a high-quality squad.

“We think we have found some areas in which we can cause them problems, but we have to bring the theories that we have in our head 100 per cent to the grass.

“We must make the details right and give them more problems than they give us.”

Close-season signing Hefele was handed only a second Town start against Derby but Fulham junior product Hudson will now resume his partnership with Christopher Schindler.

“Hefe did a perfect job to replace Huddy, who had tired legs,” explained Wagner, who has midfielder Jonathan Hogg out through suspension.

“This is his job, to help the squad when we need him. It is disappointing for Hefe to miss out, but part of job as a professional.

“We have competition in all positions. Every game, some of squad have to handle this disappointment.

“They are able to handle it and bring it into positive energy when they do play.

“It’s all about the group, not individuals.”