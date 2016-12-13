Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner says defence will be just as important as attack if Huddersfield Town are to beat Burton Albion.

The head coach has his sights set on a first clean sheet in seven games at the Pirelli Stadium.

Burton are 20th to Town’s fourth in the Championship but have a good home record (five wins and two draws in nine games and only six goals conceded).

“We need to come to our strongest level and have exactly the right working attitude,” said Wagner.

“Of course I want us to be offensively strong and score goals in order to have a chance of winning.

“But I have the feeling that if we are to win this match, it will be more by our defending.”

With a trip to Norwich City on Friday also on the schedule, Wagner hasn’t ruled out team changes.

Martin Cranie is among those pushing for a starting shirt after losing out to Tommy Smith on Saturday, when Town beat Bristol City 2-1 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

“Three games in seven days means we have to think about rotation,” explained the boss.

“We have competition for places and we want to keep the side as fresh and healthy as we can.”