David Wagner: Why defending set pieces is not a weakness for Huddersfield Town

Town's Head Coach explains why it is not an issue ahead of the SkyBet Championship encounter with Derby County on Saturday

WATCH: David Wagner says Preston match was the first time this season his side underperformed
David Wagner is adamant that defending set pieces is not a Huddersfield Town weakness.

And as his fourth-placed Championship side prepare to tackle Derby County at the John Smith’s Stadium, he was happy to explain why.

Town lost 3-1 at Preston in midweek, with all three goals coming from set pieces involving Deepdale midfielder Paul Gallagher.

“We obviously spoke about the set pieces after the game, but my bigger concern is that we spoke about their danger from set pieces before the game – and we didn’t handle it,” said Wagner.

“The quality of service from Gallagher was spoken about and we talked through how we would like to try and defend against it but, in this situation, a few details from us were not right.

“Credit to Preston for that because this is a real strength for them and we conceded three in one game, but to be fair in the previous 12 games we have been very strong defending set pieces.

“Okay, we are not happy about conceding three in one game, but we have to make sure it doesn’t happen in the next 12 games and replicate what we did in the first 12.

“We have spoken about it and we have analysed it and, after this one game, we are not able to say this is a weakness for us this season.”

Bumper gates a big boost for Huddersfield Town says defender Christopher Schindler

Christopher Schindler in action for Huddersfield Town against Newcastle United earlier in the season.

Town's record signing is looking forward to facing Derby County and another large crowd at the John Smith's Stadium

