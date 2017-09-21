The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has hit back at critics who have suggested his side have a problem taking goal chances.

After earning promotion to the Premier League last season with a negative goal difference, Town face Burnley this weekend having found the back of the net only once in the previous four games.

And with Steve Mounie definitely out injured for the trip to Turf Moor and Laurent Depoitre a doubt, question marks remain over the overall state of Town’s attacking artillery.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Speaking to the press ahead of Saturday’s game, a defiant David Wagner said: “I don’t think there is a striker problem.

“We have shown our threat in the offence so far and are creating some very good opportunities.

“Perhaps we are not as clinical as we’d like to be but that is part of the game and I don’t think I have to change too much.

“I don’t know why there are question marks over our attacking game and how clinical we are.”

Wagner also unequivocally denied any suggestion the sale of Nahki Wells to Burnley at the end of last month’s transfer window had left his squad a forward short, before going on to say he had alternatives with Elias Kachunga, Abdelhamid Sabiri and Rajiv van La Parra.