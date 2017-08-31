Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner says he is delighted not to be scrambling around for last-gasp signings in the transfer window.

Town brought in right-back Florent Hadergjonaj, No10 Hamid Sabiri and goalkeeper Robert Green ahead of their goalless draw with Southampton at the John Smith’s Stadium.

It put Wagner well ahead of the deadline and completed a new-look squad which has so-far impressed at top level, going to third place with seven points from nine and three successive clean sheets.

“It is the aim of every manager (to get his squad together as soon as possible) and to be fair we did a lot of our business before we started pre-season, six to eight weeks ago,” he explained.

“In pre-season, and now these first competitive matches, it is important you get a proper and better picture of your squad, so that you can do something if you have to do something.

“We knew since the start of pre-season we were short in the right-back position, and we identified we had to add to our squad in the No10 position.

“So we were looking at two positions and I think we’ve found some very exciting young players with a lot of space to develop and to improve.

“I think we can be very happy that we now have more talent in our squad.”