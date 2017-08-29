Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner is delighted one of his most experienced and versatile players could be back in contention for Huddersfield Town’s trip to West Ham United.

The 30-year-old defender suffered a hip flexor injury during pre-season and hasn’t featured in Town’s unbeaten start to the Premier League and Carabao Cup campaign.

With the international break this coming weekend, however, Wagner believes the former Barnsley captain has a chance to put in vital work, even if he isn’t involved in Sunday’s friendly against Altona 93 in Hamburg.

Christopher Schindler and Mathias Zanka have been the starting league centre-backs so far with Michael Hefele on the bench.

“I am happy with our centre-back situation,” said Wagner, whose side impressed in the goalless draw against Southampton which leaves them third in the top-flight table behind Manchester United and Liverpool.

“Martin Cranie will be back after the international break and injuries are part of the game.

“We are Huddersfield Town, we are not able to build up such a big squad to secure ourselves against every injury.

“Martin, unfortunately, got injured in pre-season but after the international break for the West Ham game, or maybe the game after, he will be back in competition for the squad.

“Then we will have four centre-backs together, and we are unable to have more than four centre-backs in our squad with Jon Gorenc Stankovic waiting in the back. Hopefully he will be back around Christmas.”

The transfer window, of course, closes at 11pm on Thursday.