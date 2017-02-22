Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner has some unwanted homework for Huddersfield Town.

The popular German head coach is busy formulating a list of penalty takers for the run-in.

Rajiv an La Parra missed Town’s first Championship penalty of the season in the 1-0 home win over Reading.

Izzy Brown, who scored from the spot in the FA Cup against Rochdale, was feeling ill at the time, having been felled for the spot-kick award.

Wagner wanted Chris Lowe to step up, but that message wasn’t communicated onto the pitch.

Dutchman van La Parra had his effort beaten away by Reading keeper Ali Al-Habsi.

“It was my fault because I didn’t make it clear who should take the penalty,” said Wagner.

“Missing a penalty can always happen, our biggest problem was our body language afterwards, when a few shoulders and heads dropped.

“That mental side wasn’t right, but we put it straight after half time and we trusted in ourselves we would win the game.”

Wagner, who saw Nahki Wells miss Town’s last league penalty at Leeds last season, added: “We have no order (for penalty takers) to be fair, but I will create one for the future.

“It was totally my mistake because I should make it clear who should take the penalties, so I will make sure we have an order.”

Chelsea loan ace Brown went off with a cold but is expected back in training tomorrow.