David Wagner believes Elias Kachunga and Nahki Wells’ goals against Norwich City can help fire Huddersfield Town to further SkyBet Championship success.

The duo were both on the scoresheet as Town recorded a 3-0 midweek victory over the Canaries at the John Smith’s Stadium to get back to winning ways after two consecutive league defeats.

Town dominated the encounter from kick-off but were made to wait for the victory as a combination of Canaries stubbornness and a failure to take their chances thwarted them in the opening exchanges.

But once Kachunga opened the scoring in the 66th minute, latching on to a superb Tommy Smith pass, the floodgates opened will Wells grabbing the third, sandwiched between an Aaron Mooy strike.

And although Wagner feels his side had no shortage of confidence going into the encounter, he did acknowledge the goals would give the forwards an additional boost after a particularly barren spell.

It was Wells’ first strike since finding the next away to Queens Park Rangers on February 11 while Kachunga’s last goal came a few days later in the 3-2 away win at Rotherham United (February 14).

“Every victory makes your chest bigger but for a striker it is a little different,” remarked David Wagner.

“Of course they are happy when the team perform but they are even more happy when they are on the scoresheet.

“They know I do not judge them just on their goals and assists but on their effort and attitude.

“And our strikers are extra class in this but their confidence may certainly be a bit bigger than it was before these goals.”