David Wagner has pledged to use all his squad resources to help Huddersfield Town take as many points as possible from the busy holiday period.

Town go into the Boxing Day clash with Stoke City at the John Smith’s Stadium having picked up four points from away trips to Watford and Southampton before Christmas.

The head coach has never been afraid to rotate the squad, and he believes the performances of substitutes Tommy Smith and Joe Lolley in the 1-1 draw at St Mary’s provided a perfect illustration of why everyone has a part to play.

“I think both substitutes who were brought in after 60 minutes did their job,” said Wagner as he conducted preparations for the Stoke City game.

“I’m delighted for Tommy that he got his first assist in the Premier League (teeing up Laurent Depoitre’s equaliser) and Joe Lolley worked very well in his offensive moments as well.

“This was exactly what we have spoken about, where everybody is aware in this very busy period – starter or sub you have to be on it.

“We will use everybody in this very busy period because, for our high intensity game, we need fresh legs – or as fresh as they can be.

“I think the subs, like the starters, did a terrific job (against Southampton).

“It was a very good performance and I was absolutely delighted with what the players did, showing a great attitude and very good character.”

Jonas Lossl is expected to be fit for Town.

The Denmark goalkeeper suffered a suspected broken nose at Southampton, when he was kicked in the face by Saints striker Charlie Austin, who has received a retrospective three-match ban.

Depoitre will be gunning for another start having fired three goals in as many games.

Stoke are likely to have an unchanged squad.

Erik Pieters remains a major doubt with the injury that forced him off against West Ham and subsequently saw the full-back miss the home win over West Brom on Saturday.

Glen Johnson (knee) has been training and could be back involved but Bruno Martins Indi is still recovering from his groin injury while Jese Rodriguez is working on getting back up to speed, having returned after spending time in Gran Canaria with his ill son.