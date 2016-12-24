Wagner disappointed if there is no special atmosphere

David Wagner says he will be “a little bit disappointed” if Huddersfield Town fans don’t create a special atmosphere to back the cause against Nottingham Forest.

The head coach is delighted a bumper attendance is already guaranteed, but he says the supporters have a big role to play as the club seek a fourth Championship win on the spin.

“I want the supporters to create the best atmosphere ever at the stadium on Boxing Day because we are at home and we have to make that an advantage,” said Wagner, who has Mark Hudson (hamstring) and Joe Lolley (foot) back in training.

“It doesn’t make sense to have a big crowd and for them not to help us.

“In the past they have really been there for us and helped us – and I trust in our supporters that they will react in the right way, create the best atmosphere they can and really help us to try and achieve our aims.

“We not only have the chance to play this game at home on Boxing Day, but we have the chance to play it at home on Boxing Day after three successive wins – so come on, create a special atmosphere.

“The stands and our fans have to help the players from the first whistle – and with this support I am totally sure we will be able to cause Nottingham Forest some problems.”

Wagner is determined to get the message across to fans they have a massive role to play on Monday.

He added: “ To be fair, I will be a little bit disappointed if we don’t create this special atmosphere, because I want to make sure everyone knows how important it is.

“We are trying to win as a team, and that means everyone. Together we are preparing as a team for the next step against Nottingham Forest and we have the motivation of trying to achieve a fourth successive win.”