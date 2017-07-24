Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner is no closer to selecting his first Xi to take on Crystal Palace in the Terriers' Premier League debut on August 12.

But the German boss explained the first three weeks of preseason his side have completed were not designed to give him a start on picking the strongest side for the upcoming top flight campaign.

Wagner is much more concerned with getting his players fit and bedding in his gegenpressing philosophy to his new-look squad.

After the victory over Barnsley on Saturday, Wagner said: "We have three weeks till Crystal Palace - this is totally far away and this is not why we are doing these preseason matches at this stage.

"We are doing the preseason matches to get match fitness into the players legs, to see how far we are in terms of our tactical idea.

"They got how we like to defend, they got how we like to attack and this is what these preseason games are all about and for this it's important to play against strong opponents and it's important to be tired as well.

"Only if you're tired and you play against strong opponents will you see problems which you maybe have.

"You will not see these problems if you play against an opponent that you are much stronger than.

"This is why I was very happy with what I have seen today (Saturday).

"I think both teams did very well, everybody is healthy so we did another step in the right direction."

He added: "This is what preseason games are all about.

"You can play players in different positions, in unusual positions, you can play in different formations or you can play in a different setup as well - everything without the pressure of results.

"And we've changed one or another over both games and i think we've got some further information which we will use for the rest of the preseason and for the next season as well."

When asked who had impressed him most, the head coach was coy with his answer.

He said: "There are some players who have shown in the preseason that they have come back in very good form, but I don't like to speak about individuals at the moment.

"But there are some players who have come back in very good shape with very good concentration and they used their chance so far in the preseason, but at the minute we have played less than half of the preseason.

"We have another three weeks to go and this will be another interesting three weeks for all of us."

Town's next preseason friendly comes against Udinese on Wednesday (6pm KO) at the John Smith's Stadium.

All attentions will now turn to the Italian outfit - after the squad and their families took part in another bonding session over the weekend.

And the boss will now look at selecting a team to take on the Zebrette - something he hadn't considered ahead of Saturday's match at Oakwell.

"I have to get my head around this over the next days," Wagner said after the 1-0 victory.

"I think today it was very important that we gave everybody 90 minutes.

"Now we have done this, tomorrow we will recover and we will use the day with the families and bring all the families together again as well and then we will prepare for the Udinese game.

"How many minutes each player will get I am not sure yet."