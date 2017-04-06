The video will start in 8 Cancel

David Wagner has hailed the adaptability of midfield linchpin Aaron Mooy, but still sees the 'number eight' role as the international's best position.

Mooy was deployed further up the pitch against Norwich City, taking up the 'number 10' role vacated by the injured Izzy Brown and Kasey Palmer.

Jack Payne took up the spot against Burton, but was unable to affect the match against a tough-tackling Brewers side.

But Mooy got on the scoresheet from the position against the Canaries, with Town looking more threatening going forward against the East Anglians than they have in the last two matches.

But Wagner is adamant Mooy's best position is in a supporting role.

In his pre-Nottingham Forest press conference, he said: "First of all, every manager is happy when you have a player who is a little bit variable and who is able to play different positions.

"But I still believe Aaron Mooy is an extra class number eight and a good number 10 as well.

"Yesterday he has shown he is a good number 10 even when he hasn't played often in this position this season.

"But I think the players helped him and he helped the team with his great effort in the defence.

"He was not only good when we had the ball, he was tactically very strong as well when we had to defend as a whole team."