Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner hailed his side's teamwork and togetherness after the dramatic 3-2 win over Preston North End.

Collin Quaner's goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time, firing home the rebound after Aaron Mooy's penalty was saved, sent the John Smith's Stadium crowd into raptures.

Speaking about the late, late winner Town head coach David Wagner said: "That sums up what we have seen from the team this season.

"When one player makes a mistake another one steps forward. That's what we are all about.

"It was one hell of a win. It was pure entertainment with a happy end for us. It was a fantastic performance."

Aiden McGeady had put PNE ahead against the run of play in the 23rd minute before Elias Kachunga made it 1-1 at half-time.

Jack Payne then made it 2-1 to Town only for Jordan Hugill to head home with 11 minutes left.

And with the game heading towards a point apiece, Preston forward Hugill was adjudged to have fouled Kachunga off the ball deep in stoppage time for referee Lee Probert to award the penalty.

Wagner said: "I did not see it but I spoke to Kachunga and he said it was a clear stamp on his foot and a foul without the ball. Credit to the referee or whoever saw it."

The win moves Wagner's side to within eight points of second-placed Newcastle United with a game in hand but the German boss refused to look any further than his own team's performances and results.

“I will be so happy when I don't have to answer this question anymore! It was never about the top two, it's only about us and what we do," David Wagner said.

Next up for Huddersfield Town is an Easter Monday trip to Derby County before returning for what could be a decisive home clash with fellow Play-Off chasing Fulham.

And Town's boss wants the whole of Huddersfield to get behind the club's promotion push and said: "There should not be one seat left empty when we play Fulham - it's my personal target to have this stadium sold out."