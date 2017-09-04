Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner hailed the impact of new signings Florent Hadergjonaj and Abdelhamid Sabiri as the Terriers eased to a 3-0 victory over Altona 93 in Hamburg.

Moroccan midfielder Sabiri netted once and recorded two assists for Belgian striker Laurent Depoitre in the match, while Hadergjonaj was a constant thorn in Altona’s right flank and also set up Sabiri for his goal.

The pair have staked a claim for starting places when Town visit West Ham next Monday, with David Wagner having a decision to make over the next week.

On the friendly match and the performances of his new players, Wagner said: “We couldn’t find an opponent in England so we had to travel over, but it was perfectly organised.

“The players adapted to this busy schedule - we got up very early in the morning for this, we played and we are flying back immediately.

“I think they have done well in different circumstances - the pitch wasn’t the best.

“We played some good stuff, created some chances and the new players did well.

“Flo [Hadergjonaj] played well, Hamid [Sabiri] gave two assists and Lolo [Depoitre] got two goals which were important for him and for us.

“It was a good trip - I am happy and everybody is happy after the game. Good performance.”