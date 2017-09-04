Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner hailed the impact of new signings Florent Hadergjonaj and Abdelhamid Sabiri as the Terriers eased to a 3-0 victory over Altona 93 in Hamburg.
Moroccan midfielder Sabiri netted once and recorded two assists for Belgian striker Laurent Depoitre in the match, while Hadergjonaj was a constant thorn in Altona’s right flank and also set up Sabiri for his goal.
The pair have staked a claim for starting places when Town visit West Ham next Monday, with David Wagner having a decision to make over the next week.
On the friendly match and the performances of his new players, Wagner said: “We couldn’t find an opponent in England so we had to travel over, but it was perfectly organised.
“The players adapted to this busy schedule - we got up very early in the morning for this, we played and we are flying back immediately.
“I think they have done well in different circumstances - the pitch wasn’t the best.
“We played some good stuff, created some chances and the new players did well.
“Flo [Hadergjonaj] played well, Hamid [Sabiri] gave two assists and Lolo [Depoitre] got two goals which were important for him and for us.
“It was a good trip - I am happy and everybody is happy after the game. Good performance.”