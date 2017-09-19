Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner believes Aaron Mooy "totally deserved" to win the Australian player fo the year award for the second year running.

The 26-year-old drove Town to a remarkable promotion to the Premier League after a 45-year absence last season and has had a big part to play in Australia making it into the 2018 World Cup play-offs.

And the Terriers' summer signing not only deserves the award for his performances, according to Wagner, but for his first-rate attitude on the training ground.

The boss said: "He has immediately adapted from the Championship to Premier League and has really left his mark on the four games so far this season.

"He has consistently been one of our best performers and it is a great achievement for him to win Australian Player of the Year twice in a row and totally deserves the accolade.

"He is such a cool, calm character and is always open to learn and do new things if he thinks it will make him better.

"And I think he can still improve and learn and we are very happy he is our permanent player to learn with us."