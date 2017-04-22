Locked up: These criminals are now behind bars

David Wagner on Aaron Mooy's Team of the Year inc

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner has hailed the influence of in-form forward Collin Quaner ahead of the match against Fulham this weekend, dubbing the striker the "perfect team player" for Huddersfield Town's brand of football.

Quaner has scored two goals in his last two outings, earning the Terriers four points in the process.

And Wagner is pleased to see the German getting the goals his performances for the team deserve.

On the January signing, Wagner said: "I think he started fantastic.

"He scored in the first game in the cup and gave an assist.

"I think then he played very well against Leeds at home where he unfortunately missed a couple of chances, but since then he always worked unbelievably hard for the team - which is one of the most important things for me for an offensive player in our identity.

"Unfortunately he missed two half opportunities in this game and now we've seen how important confidence is - especially for a striker - and how goals can change the confidence of a striker.

"I think this late goal against Preston gave him an unbelievable lift.

"It was for sure one of his best performances against Derby, with a great goal as well - he was totally calm in this situation.

"And I think we can say we made a good decision when we brought him in in winter.

"He's scored now three goals, gave assists, is a perfect team player for our idea of football and gives us a further alternative in the number nine position.

"This is exactly what we always wanted - competition in this position: the possibility to give the players who play in this position at the right moment some time to take a breather and Collin is in good form at the minute."

Quaner got off to a flying start in English football, scoring in his first appearance in a Huddersfield Town shirt against Rochdale in the FA Cup, but had to wait 76 days until his last-gasp winner against Preston.

But head coach Wagner was still pleased with Quaner's performances, despite his lack of goals for the Terriers.

"First of all I think it is important you make sure that you speak with your players honestly what they did right or what they did - from my point of view - wrong," he added.

"And if we not only speak about goals, I think there were a lot of things in his game which were good but we have to speak about the things which he has to make better as well.

"You always have to be focused on the details and the things during a game which you can influence and - like we always say - we like to perform - nobody can promise a result.

"It's like for him as a striker - he only has to perform, no striker can promise a goal.

"This is what he has to be focused on and this is what he always tried.

"And as I said for strikers goals are very important for the confidence and he is at the right moment on his best form."