David Wagner has told his Huddersfield Town squad they must take collective responsibility in attack and defence.

Town go to Swansea City having scored only once in their last six outings while conceding four in the last Premier League match against Tottenham.

Wagner – who welcomes back Danny Williams to the midfield equation and could have Steve Mounie back in attack – says it’s not a difficult balancing act to get both correct.

“I have spoken to our defensive and our offensive players over the international break about our start in the Premier League,” said Wagner, who will check on Aaron Mooy in training before deciding on his starting team at the Liberty Stadium.

“I think we all together have responsibility for defence and we all together have responsibility for our offence.

“This means, for example, that our defensive players, for every set piece where they go up front they must see and search for opportunities and create a moment to score, like we did at Crystal Palace with a set piece.

“And our full backs, we want them to create some moments, with crosses and dangerous situations in the box.

“I have spoken to our offensive line and said they have a great working attitude and we have done everything from a defensive point of view, but we need goals and assists from these positions – more than we have done in the first seven games.

“These are the conversations we have, and we have to improve as a group.

“We will never change our idea – we all together have responsibility for everything.”