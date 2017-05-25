Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner says it’s an honour to be leading Huddersfield Town into their first SkyBet Championship Play-Off final.

The German head coach goes into the biggest match of his career having transformed the fortunes of the club and revitalised support across the globe.

Almost 40,000 of those fans will be inside the national stadium as Wagner leads out the team opposite Reading’s Jaap Stam, and the charismatic 45-year-old is hoping to make their dreams come true with a place in the Premier League.

“It never changes that we are underdogs; we are still Huddersfield Town even if we are in the final,” smiled Wagner.

“I have the feeling that not only everybody in this town, but everybody in England and maybe in Europe hopes this fairytale comes to a happy end.

“Only if you are a Reading supporter, maybe not, but everybody else hopes this will have a happy end what we started 10 months ago.

“After what happened with Leicester City last season, this is a second fairytale in a row in British football and we are part of it, we are aware of it and, of course now, we would like to get it over the line.

“There is a job to do, where we will be focused, even if we know how good and how strong Reading are.

“This is a final and, in a final, even if you are the underdog, you want to win it – and this is exactly what our ambition is.”

So does Leicester winning the Premier League title 12 months ago give encouragement to Wagner at the final hurdle, with a £200m prize waiting for achieving top-flight football for Town for the first time in 45 years?

“I think the only thing that helps is that they’ve shown it’s possible,” he answered.

“When you are in the final there is only one idea – win it!

“When the prize is the Premier League, it makes the final even bigger.”

Wagner says no-one is talking about ‘now or never’ for Town.

“It has taken 45 years to get to this point and if it was to take another 45, not a lot of us will be involved!

“Everyone talks about this competition being bigger than the last one, but we are just excited and glad to be involved. We will be ready.”

On leading the team out, he added: “It’s an honour for me and I am proud.

“I think this group totally deserve it for what they have done so far this season and now we want to add the win.”

