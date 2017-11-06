Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner is hoping another trip to Spain this week will help build on the solid foundations of Huddersfield Town's inaugural Premier League campaign.

After Saturday's hard-fought home win against West Bromwich Albion, the German head coach is taking his players to Marbella for the first part of the fortnight-long international break.

However, the majority of the squad will already be familiar with the venue, with Town's boss arranging similar training camps during the past two years while at the club.

On the trip – which the squad have left for this morning - Wagner explained: “It is a very good experience which helps to bring the whole group together.

“We will work on our spirit, our team bonding and on the grass as well.

“Hopefully all the players who are away on international duty will also come back healthy and we will use the international break for both recovery and preparation ahead of the next game which is Bournemouth away.

“We will take this international break with a big smile on our faces after the West Bromwich Albion result.

“I think the players have done something extraordinary so far in the first 11 games of the Premier League but now we prepare for the next one.”