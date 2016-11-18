Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner believes the longer-than-usual timespan between Huddersfield Town’s Championship games against Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic will help Aaron Mooy recover from his latest international jaunt.

The head coach will take a close look at the Australian international in training before deciding whether to include him in his starting side at Cardiff on Saturday after he played the entirety of Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier in Thailand.

Wagner, whose side are third, then has a nine-day gap in which to work ahead of the Monday, November 28 visit of Wigan, which will be screened live by Sky.

“This will help Aaron, who has been a key player for us,” said the boss of the on-loan Manchester City midfielder.

“As for Cardiff, I will watch training and then have a talk with Aaron and see how he is feeling.”

Mooy was back in England by Wednesday afternoon following a 2-2 draw in Bangkok which proved a big disappointment for coach Ange Postecoglou, whose side remained unbeaten but slipped to third in their six-nation group (only the top two are certain of making the 2018 finals).

Thailand are bottom of the section and had lost their previous four qualifiers.

Australia’s Daily Telegraph noted: “Much has been made of Aaron Mooy’s form in the English Championship, but he didn’t bring it with him.”

Wagner spoke to Postecoglou before Mooy joined up with the Socceroos two days after Town’s 1-1 home draw with Birmingham City a fortnight ago.

“For me, Aaron had one of his strongest games for us against Birmingham,” he added.

“Before that game I spoke to the Australia manager about perhaps giving him a few days’ rest before he travelled to Thailand.

“But he decided it made no sense for him - he wanted his whole group together for as long as possible, which is his right.

“He is a national team manager who has his own reasons and methods and have to respect him.

“I can only give my advice, which is based on the best thing for Aaron.”

Mooy, who joined Manchester City from Melbourne City this summer, has started all but one Town game this season.

The 26-year-old won his 21st full cap against a Thailand side managed by former Town player Kiatisuk ‘Zico’ Senamung.

Australia’s next qualifiers are in March, when they visit Iraq before taking on United Arab Emirates in Sydney.