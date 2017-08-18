Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Steve Mounié may be off to a flying Premier League start with Huddersfield Town , but don’t mention him in the same breath as Didier Drogba.

Town head coach David Wagner is delighted with what the 22-year-old Mounié has shown so far, including his double blast in the 3-0 win at Crystal Palace.

But as Wagner prepares his side for their first home top-flight game in 45 years against Newcastle United on Sunday (kick-off 1.30pm), in front of the live Sky TV cameras, he smiles at Mounié being compared with Chelsea legend Drogba.

“Steve played a good game – a very good game to be fair,” said Wagner of his opening-day heroics in London.

“He did his job, scored two goals and, hopefully, he is able to confirm this performance not only in future games but over the whole season.

“Steve is a really nice guy, a very good character and he really likes to work – but Didier Drogba and Steve Mounié in the same sentence, this is not the time to bring both names in one sentence.

“I’m sure Steve is hungry and greedy to deliver more performances like this, so hopefully there will be a time (to compare with Drogba), but not now!”

So are expectations rising around the whole club as fans look for Town to build on the opening-day win by chalking another against Newcastle?

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“Maybe they are rising and I will not stop expectations because we are very happy with our start so far,” he answered.

“But we know what happened at Crystal Palace does not help us in the match against Newcastle.

“We will prepare as well as we can and try to cause Newcastle some problems.

“They have a lot of experience and a lot of quality as well as a good manager, so you have to try and find ways to cause them some problems.

“We also have to find ways of avoiding problems for ourselves, but this is business as usual.

“If we are at our best and have the supporters creating an incredible atmosphere, then we have a chance.”