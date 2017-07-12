Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Small is beautiful according to David Wagner.

The Huddersfield Town head coach believes a tight-knit backroom team at PPG Canalside has been key to the club’s nine-signing recruitment.

Wagner – who has hinted the transfer incomings may not be done – says the link between himself, chairman Dean Hoyle, chief executive Julian Winter and head of football operations David Moss has worked well in creating a new-look squad.

Speaking about the ‘behind the scenes’ men, Wagner pointed out: “I think this is one of the biggest advantages of our football club – we have a short way to make decisions.

“We are a small club and it’s an advantage in this way.

“If we identify a target we are very quick to make decisions – will we do it or will we not do it?

“Sometimes it’s an advantage to be small and quick, rather than be big and have to go through a lot of doors to make something possible.

“In our club we have short ways (to make things happen) and I’m happy to have this opportunity. Hopefully it all helps us to have a successful season.”

Wagner intends to give his senior squad 45 minutes each at Accrington Stanley tonight (7pm) before Sunday’s second run-out at Bury (3pm).

Town then fly out to SV Sandhausen for another match on Tuesday (4pm our time) before tackling Championship Barnsley at Oakwell on Saturday, July 22.

Wagner’s squad travel to Austria for a week-long training camp on Saturday, July 29, and will play two matches against Stuttgart and Torino while they are there.

It then leaves them a clear week before the first Premier League match at Crystal Palace on Saturday, August 12.