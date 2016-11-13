Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner celebrated his first anniversary as Huddersfield Town boss earlier this week, officially unveiled at the John Smith's stadium on Monday, November 9, 2015.

Taking the reins from Chris Powell, it's been a memorable 12 months for all connected with Town as 'The Wagner Revolution' has seen every aspect of the club changed over the course of the past year.

As the international break continues into next week, Huddersfield Town currently sit third in the SkyBet Championship table with 29 points from 16 games - winning nine, drawing two and losing five.

The great start has seen many results and memories for fans to savour – victories away to Leeds United and Newcastle United, last gasp winners at home to Barnsley and Derby County and incredible atmospheres and support wherever Town have been.

But just how far have Huddersfield Town come under the German's tutelage?

As part of the Examiner's week long series of articles celebrating David Wagner's first anniversary at the club, Blake Welton breaks down all the numbers and statistics...

Total Games Played: 49 (46 League, 2 FA Cup, 1 League Cup)

Total Championship Points (November 21, 2015 to November 5, 2016) 65

Verdict

The measure of Huddersfield Town's progression under David Wagner is already abundantly obvious when the Total Championship Points are broken down even further to compare last season from this.

Between the German taking the reins for the first time in the 3-1 away defeat against Sheffield Wednesday on November 21st until the final day 5-1 mauling at home to Brentford FC, Town only managed to muster 36 league points.

That is just seven points more than David Wagner's side have already got this campaign – Town average 1.8125 points per game compared to last season's 1.2 showing.

Total Wins/Draws/Losses Breakdown

Verdict

It's interesting to note going into the game against Cardiff City next Saturday that David Wagner has an identical record of wins to defeats (19 for both with eight draws).

However, if the statistics are broken down between this season and last then the difference is startling – Huddersfield Town, having played only 16 games this season, are already just one win away from maintaining the same number of victories they achieved out of 30 games last campaign (10 in total).

Town last season also drew more league games on average than this season (0.2 compared to 0.125) which not only again reinforces the team's development to turn defeats into victories but also suggests David Wagner's side arguably have more of a 'Boom or Bust' approach this campaign.

Wins/Draws/Losses Comparison

Home Points Gained Comparison: 2015/16 and 2016/17 18 Last Season 19 This Season

Verdict

After signing off last season with a heavy 5-1 defeat last season against Brentford FC in May, it was abundantly clear Town fans were not getting value for money in home performances throughout the 2015/16 campaign.

Dean Hoyle's move to offer £179 season-card for this season saw more than 15,000 take up the offer, not only swelling attendances this term but also helping to create an atmosphere that has seen the John Smith's Stadium turn into a cauldron of noise and a fortress for David Wagner's men.

Therefore it is unsurprising that the 1-1 draw against Birmingham City last weekend took Town over the amount of home points gained under David Wagner last season.

Away Points Gained Comparison: 2015/16 and 2016/17 18 Last Season 10 This Season

Verdict

Perhaps the most interesting comparison so far is the little difference between away form under David Wagner last season with away form under him this campaign.

The average number of points gained out of 15 away games last term was 1.2 (a total of 18 points) compared to 1.25 so far this season (a total of 10 points from 8 games).

This once again highlights the fact that home form was the fundamental problem for Huddersfield Town last campaign and that the feel good factor and close relationship between the club and fans has been crucial to current success.

Total League Goals Scored 60

Verdict

David Wagner's side scored a total of 43 goals from 30 games last season, compared to this campaign's 17 from 16 outings.

The main recurring criticism of Huddersfield Town's start to this Championship campaign is the side's inability to score enough goal to see off opponents.

Town averaged 1.43 goals per game last season in comparison to 1.06 this term – proving that David Wagner's side have lost a clinical edge over the course of the summer.

A problem that surely needs to be addressed moving forward.

Total League Goals Conceded 65

Verdict

Last season, Huddersfield Town conceded 47 goals in 30 matches (an average of 1.57 goals per game) compared to this season's 18 goals conceded in 16 games (an average of 1.125 goals per game).

Defensively Town have obviously improved from last year with the improvements being even more noticeable if the 5-0 thrashing at Fulham was omitted from the data.

More interestingly though is the goal difference between the two campaigns under David Wagner -4 in the 2015/16 season and -1 this time out with the overall total for the entire reign standing at -5.

Coupled with the Goals Scored assessment above, the continued negative value for goal difference is further proof although Town have stopped shipping goals, it has been at the expense of scoring as many.

Cup Record

David Wagner's Cup Record with Huddersfield Town

Two FA Cup games against Reading FC and a League Cup encounter against League One outfit Shrewsbury Town has seen David Wagner still looking for his first cup win as Huddersfield Town boss.

A 2-2 draw at home to Reading was followed by a 5-2 defeat in the Madejski Stadium replay back in January while the 2-1 away defeat at the Shrews is arguably Town's only major blip of the season so far.

Overall Conclusion

If ever there was any need of the proof of the transformation and positivity that David Wagner has instilled at the club since the summer it is with the comparison of performances between last season and the beginning of this campaign.

The side and results have been transformed beyond all recognition through 'The Wagner Revolution' and it is often difficult to compare the almost incomparable – particularly in home performances.

A few interesting things are reinforced though – that Town's tightening at the back seems to have been at the sacrifice of more going forward while it is also interesting to discover Town's away results and approach has hardly changed.

Still not winning a Cup encounter will also be something that David Wagner will be keen to address in the FA Cup Third Round but in general, with just a third of the season gone, Town are currently on course to have their best campaign for a long time.