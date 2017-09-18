Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner has vowed to play the strongest side possible as his Huddersfield Town side prepare to face Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup Third Round.

The German head coach is expecting a much-changed Eagles side from the one which fell to a comprehensive 3-0 defeat at the hands of Town on the opening day of the Premier League season.

Since then boss Frank de Boer has been replaced by Roy Hodgson with a change of tactical formation as well as personnel expected from the former-England manager.

And although he is not quite dreaming of another Wembley final just yet, Town boss Wagner is determined to book safe passage into the Fourth Round draw and believes the competition is far from a distraction to the club's aims of Premier League survival.

“We all love cup competitions and our aim is to be successful in them,” David Wagner told the media ahead of the trip to Selhurst Park tomorrow evening (kick-off 7.45pm).

“You only have one chance and one game and we will pick the most competitive and strongest team to be successful.

“We will not just pick players to give them minutes in their legs – we want to play the game and be in the next round of the cup.”

Although he was unsure of what the exact starting line-up may well be, Wagner did confirm young goalkeeper Joel Coleman would start in goal while Collin Quaner was definitely out having picked up a calf injury in training.

The German forward joins Steve Mounié on the sidelines, still recovering from a heel injury and not expected to be back until the weekend's Premier League clash away to Burnley at the very earliest.

And Wagner was at pains to stress that he will not rush Kasey Palmer back from the recurrence of the hamstring injury he suffered on England Under-21 duty – despite the better than expected prognosis.

“It is very important we do not put any pressure on his recovery and we only give him the best support and help we can to get him back as strong as he can be,” added Wagner.

“It makes no sense where he has had so many setbacks to rush now. If he needs more time then he needs more time – we need him consistently fit."