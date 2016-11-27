Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner says his Huddersfield Town players can’t wait to tackle Wigan Athletic in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

His side are seeking only a second win in seven Championship games - but a seventh in nine home matches.

With an average gate of 20,021 this time around, Wagner wants another bumper crowd to back his side against the Latics.

“We like to be at our home, our fortress,” said the boss, who will be taking charge of his 51st Town match.

“This game against Wigan is coming at a good time, and with our supporters behind us, we want to get as close as we can to our highest level.”

Wigan are seeking a first win under new manager Warren Joyce, the former Manchester United reserve team boss.

It’s his first match at the helm after a 3-0 home defeat by Reading and a goalless draw at Barnsley.

“They were well organised at Barnsley and dangerous on the counter-attack,” warned Wagner.

“But never has been more important for us to focus on our game.”

Joyce, who hopes striker Will Grigg, midfielder Nick Powell and defender Dan Burn will overcome illness in time to be considered, said: “It’s a learning time for myself and the players at the moment because I’m putting my ideas across.

“The more you see of them in the environment we create, then the better we are at being able to judge how they are and how they react to certain situations. They’re certainly working hard on the things we want to do.

“Huddersfield play some really attractive football, they are bright and expansive.

“We know it’s going to be a tough game for us.”