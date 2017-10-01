The video will start in 8 Cancel

Boss David Wagner watched Huddersfield Town be dismantled by an impressive Tottenham Hotspur and vowed his side would learn from their mistakes.

After conceding just three times in their first six Premier League games, Town more than doubled that tally with Spurs racing into a three-goal lead after just 23 minutes.

Hotspur's hotshot Harry Kane's brace was separated either side by a Ben Davies strike before substitute Moussa Sissoko added a fourth late on.

However, although Tottenham were impressive throughout, Wagner bemoaned an error-strewn performance from his men in the John Smith's Stadium clash.

“We have seen a top-class side in Tottenham,” admitted David Wagner after the 4-0 defeat.

“Collectively we played OK – we were very brave and wanted to create chances.

“We wanted to press them high and be brave enough to play one against one in the last line.

“We did this but at the same time you have to be focused every single second and make sure you give no easy chances away.

“If you give Spurs a chance they probably use it, if you give them a present they use it for sure.

"We gave them too many presents - what disappointed me is they didn't have to work enough for their chances.

“All the goals they were from individual mistakes, not collective ones – there was a lack of concentration and we were punished by a top class side.

“I cannot blame the effort of the players – they tried everything and were brave but it makes no sense to be brave and then make such easy mistakes.

“We have to show we can adapt and learn lessons from this and we will if we play against opponents like them again.”