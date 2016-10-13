Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner says he has the feeling he is “in the right place”.

The head coach leads his Championship table toppers back into action after the international break at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

Town are seeking a ninth win from 12 games in a Noon showdown which is live on Sky with the encounter on course to attract a 21,000-plus crowd.

That flying start has brought speculation over interest from divisional rivals Derby County and Aston Villa , who have both appointed new managers this week.

But Wagner, who is approaching his first anniversary as boss, says his focus is firmly on Town.

“I have no problem with speculation – it is part of the business, whether you are successful or unsuccessful,” said the German.

“But I think everyone here knows I am really happy. I have the feeling I am in the right place at this moment.

“We have taken good steps in the right direction, both on the grass and as a club, but they are only first steps.

“I am a small wheel in the overall machine of Huddersfield Town - I know I have a responsibility for what happens here, and what we have started.

“On the other side, in my career so far, I have always found the right moment to do something new. I will hopefully find the right moment if I have the feeling people here are sick of me.

“But at this moment, I don’t feel people here are sick of me!”

Wagner added: “For me talking about speculation wastes energy - my focus is this club, the next match and how can we be successful.

“You have to have ideas and visions for the club and the squad.

“But for me personally, I don’t think too far into the future.

“Yes I am ambitious, but this club is too - like me, the club wants to improve, not to stand still. This gives me a positive feeling.”