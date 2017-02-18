Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner was delighted that his Huddersfield Town were able to match their Premier League opponents in front of a packed out John Smith's Stadium.

Despite making a number of changes ahead of the game, a spirited Town performance saw the German Head Coach's side come away with a more than credible draw against Pep Guardiola's mega stars.

And with one eye on Tuesday evening's crucial SkyBet Championship encounter at home to Reading, the Head Coach had no regrets with his team selection – or the fact a replay at the Etihad is now needed to separate the two sides.

Speaking after the game, Wagner said: “There was everything in this game – it was intense, there was passion, there was speed, some great tackles and some moments of great technical play.”

“We have had some chances, two or three - the best one from Rajiv van La Parra.

“City had some very good opportunities as well and they were the better team, but we shouldn't be surprised - if we play one of the best teams in the world they will create some chances.

“But I am very proud and very happy the players stuck to their identities and we tried to play our game.

“We wanted to show we are one of the fittest teams in England, that we are aggressive and brave enough. All of this we have proved today.

And when asked whether he was concerned the draw meant another game in an already hectic fixture schedule, the German was philosophical: “I would rather draw then lose.

“We now have a rematch at the Etihad Stadium which I am happy about because it is another game against a very good opponent where we can test ourselves.”

“It makes me happy because I love to see my players playing matches. One game more or less, who cares? We are still in the competition."

The result was even more impressive for David Wagner's men as it was achieved without a number of key first-team players – either rest, substitutes or in the case of Jonathan Hogg and Aaron Mooy, injured and ineligible respectively.

But Wagner was adamant the side who took to the field to face Manchester City was always the one which was in the German's mind.

Wagner added: “Even if all my players were fit, I think I would have still played the same starting 11 – they are all very strong, very fit, very hungry to play and perform together.

"I think they totally deserved to play and show how strong they are”.