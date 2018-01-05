Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner admits if Huddersfield Town are to land Alex Pritchard from Norwich City it will be an expensive exercise.

Town have been linked with the 24-year-old midfielder as a target in the January transfer window .

It’s believed Wagner wants another No10 on the books as a top priority and reports suggest Pritchard has been the subject of two rejected bids from Town, with a third on the table.

Wagner was quizzed about the player in his press conference ahead of the FA Cup trip to Bolton Wanderers, in which he confirmed Joel Coleman would start in goal ahead of Rob Green.

“If we have to bring in anotehr player it will be an offensive player,” said Wagner, who has already brought in defender Terence Kongolo on loan from AS Monaco.

“Pritchard is not my player, he is a Norwich player.

“I like him, but I have my doubts if he will play for us because I know how expensive British players are in this window.

“If we are able to get some British players in they have to be reasonable prices.

“At the end it is all about quality.

“If it’s one new signing with the quality to help us, good. If it’s two, I’ll take two. We need to be focused on the quality.”

Pritchard is another player who has impressed in the Championship but is yet to make the step up into the Premier League on a permanent basis.

The interest in Pritchard would follow Wagner’s apparent transfer policy, following the summer captures of relatively unproven Premier League players like Tom Ince.

Pritchard began his career at West Ham United before moving to Tottenham Hotspur’s youth set up in 2009.

Following loan spells at Peterborough and Swindon, Pritchard made his debut off the bench in a 3-0 home win against Aston Villa in May 2014.

It was in the 2014/15 season when Pritchard made a name for himself, scoring 12 goals in 48 games for Brentford in the Championship.

His break in the Premier League came when he was loaned to West Brom for the 2015/16 season, but he failed to break into the first team and only made four appearances for the Baggies.

In the summer of 2016, Pritchard signed for Norwich for £8.5m, but struggled under then-boss Alex Neil.

Pritchard sustained an ankle injury in pre-season, but since his return to the Norwich team in November, it is clear that he has become new head coach Daniel Farke’s main playmaker, scoring once and making two assists in his last three outings.

Town’s reported interest in the player comes on the back of Chelsea’s recalling of Kasey Palmer from a season-long loan at the club.