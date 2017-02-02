Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner watched his pumped-up Huddersfield Town side dismantle Championship leaders Brighton and Hove Albion 3-1 and said: "We have had a lot of good performances this season but maybe this was the best so far."

Skipper for the night Tommy Smith, Nahki Wells, with his 100th goal in English football, and top scorer Elias Kachunga, with his 10th of the term, notched as fifth-placed Town scored three times in a league match for the first time since the 4-1 win at Leeds United last March.

Leeds are the visitors on Sunday and Wagner wants more of the same.

He continued: "We talked about being brave, staying on the front foot, pressing them high and getting in their faces - and we did exactly this. We chased them more or less over the whole pitch.

"We had high tempo and high speed and we were very energetic."

The Sky-televised game at the John Smith's Stadium drew a recorded gate of 20,104 and the boss added: "We were able to take the atmosphere and energy from the stands onto the grass."