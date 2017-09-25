Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has moved quickly to play down suggestions Christopher Schindler could earn international recognition this season.

The central defender has been in scintillating form so far during his and the club's inaugural Premier League campaign – helping Town to only concede three league goals so far this season.

Schindler was once again integral to the side keeping a clean sheet in the draw against Burnley FC at the weekend , producing a defensive masterclass which left fans and pundits purring.

However Wagner feels it is wrong for anyone to suggest a call-up to the German national side is just around the corner and is wary of any unwanted pressure on his star man.

“He has played six Premier League games and six outstanding ones but if the question is about being a German international, I think everyone should calm down,” David Wagner said after the 0-0 draw at Turf Moor.

"They have some proper centre-backs who are at a good age, but we are very happy that we have him.

"I give him no pressure, he's been outstanding since he arrived and he's such a good character, so we'll give him all the support he needs to continue."

With only the two high-flying Manchester clubs conceding less goals than Town, it is little surprise Schindler's performances have potentially caught the eye of some of the league's heavyweights.

"For me, it's not a surprise what he has shown in the first six games because I have seen it all last season when he played very well,” Wagner added.

"He's becoming more in focus and more people are recognising what a great centre-back he is.

"I am just happy how he has adapted, happy we have him, happy he's such a calm character and happy we don't have to worry that he won't carry on and keep his feet on the ground."