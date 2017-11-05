Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner hailed a complete Huddersfield Town performance as his side recorded a second successive top-flight home win against West Bromwich Albion.

Rajiv van La Parra curled home a stunning first-half strike just before the interval before the Terriers were made to hold on after defender Christopher Schindler was sent-off early in the second period.

And although his Town side recorded a historic win over Manchester United last time at the John Smith's Stadium, the German boss declared the latest victory as 'something very special'.

“I know two weeks ago it was a big result for this football club but this was a big result for us as a group and for me as a manager,” declared David Wagner.

“This was something extra-extraordinary and one of the highlights since I have been at the club.

"We've shown we can play in our identity and high-intensity style and also, if we need to, we can play in a deeper block and defend really well.

“I am absolutely delighted the players are able to deliver both types of football.

“As you can imagine there are a lot of happy but tired faces in the dressing room.

“They are delighted after that performance and I think they have every reason to be.

“I am extremely happy with the overall performance – it was something very special for me.”

Wagner also went on to acknowledged van La Parra's brilliant goal as well as the huge role played by goalkeeper Jonas Lossl, who denied West Brom substitutes James McClean and Matt Phillips in stoppage time with full-length diving saves.

On Rajiv van La Parra's winner, Wagner said: “ It was a wonderful goal and a great moment for him.

“But he also played very well – both defensively and offensively while he was on the field."

"He (Lossl) was also there when we needed him," Wagner added. "For 85 minutes he didn't have anything to save, but then he was there with two world-class saves and this is high quality.

"It was his fifth clean sheet and an important one because if you have a clean sheet and score once you have three massive points."

Town's boss also felt Schindler's first booking after his challenge on West Brom striker Hal Robson-Kanu was harsh, but did not want his dismissal to overshadow his side's performance.

"Today is not the day to discuss and argue about the referee's decisions – only focus on what the players have shown.

Wagner, who celebrates the second anniversary of taking charge of the club today, finished by giving special mention to Huddersfield Town's fans and the phenomenal atmosphere they created.

“I thought after the Manchester United game there could not be another step up in the atmosphere but today there was.

“It was unbelievable and exactly what has to continue to help us to keep collecting further points in the Premier League.

“It's something special, something extraordinary and one of the best, if not the best home crowd atmospheres in the Premier League.”