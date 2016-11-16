Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner arrival as Huddersfield Town Head Coach last November has signalled a complete overhaul of the squad over the past 12 months.

'The Wagner Revolution' has seen a number of comings and goings at the John Smith's Stadium with this summer seeing no fewer than 13 new signings joining the club.

With his newly-assembled side shaped to his liking, the boss has so far led his side to one of their best starts to a season and third in the SkyBet Championship ahead of last week's international break.

In the final part of the Examiner's series of articles celebrating David Wagner's first anniversary at the club, Steven Downes looks at all the ins and outs so far during his reign.

OUTS

Ishmael Miller

The well travelled striker made his name at Manchester City and West Bromwich Albion before he eventually arrived at Huddersfield Town on a free transfer from Blackpool – the seasiders unable to afford his wages and so decided to release him.

Miller made 34 appearances in the blue and white striped shirt, his debut coming in a 3-1 win over Millwall in 2015.

However Miller left Town last summer, the big striker didn't fit into Wagner's style of play and so was released from his contract.

James Vaughan

(Photo: Action Images / Craig Brough)

Now at Bury, the forward became a Town fans favourite with his energy and passion after signing for the club in July 2013.

However, his career in West Yorkshire suffered from an number of bad injuries, limiting his appearances to 86 games in three years, scoring 31 goals.

And it was ultimately Vaughan's frequent visits to the treatment table which made the German boss decide to end the forward's playing days at the club.

Duane Holmes

The youngster didn't play much under Wagner, seen as a stalling academy product by the German Head Coach and was released in the summer.

Since then the midfielder has gone on to play for Scunthorpe United with the American so far making 14 appearances for the Iron, and praised by their supporters for his performances.

Lloyd Allinson

Dubbed as the next Alex Smithies, things never quite worked out for the young keeper at Huddersfield Town.

His one and only senior Town performance came in the 5-1 defeat to Brentford on the final day of last season before leaving the club to sign for Chesterfield on a six month deal in the summer.

Since then the 23-year-old has been limited to EFL Trophy appearances for the struggling Spirietes.

Joe Wilkinson

The young defender made only one appearance for Town, coming under previous manager Chris Powell – despite being hailed as a hot prospect at the club.

However he couldn't impress enough on loan and opportunities were cut short for him at the John Smith's Stadium, David Wagner sending the player on loan to Bradford Park Avenue.

The loan spell wasn't enough though to convince the German boss and Wilkinson was released from his contract in the summer.

Other Academy Players Released

WATCH: David Wagner on the Town project being 'on track'

There were a few other names in the Town academy to be released:

Ed Wilczynski was seen as the back up to Lloyd Allinson, but with opportunities short for Allinson, they were even shorter for the stopper. Ben Holmes, Sam Guthrie and Callum Charlton were also all released from their contracts.

Returning Loan Players

Jed Steer

The on-loan Aston Villa stopper made 38 appearances for Town over with David Wagner impressed with the youngsters commitment and attitude for the cause.

The goalkeeper quickly adapted to Wagner's style of play and although not the most confident keeper coming for crosses, Steer can be counted as a successful loan player.

Jamie Paterson

The on/off transfer saga clouded over much of the Nottingham Forest's player's time at Huddersfield Town.

The forward scored six goals in 34 games for Town, his first goal for the club coming in the 2-0 win over MK Dons in October last year.

Now at Bristol City, Huddersfield Town would have liked to have taken Paterson off Forest's hands but a move never materialised.

Emyr Huws

The Welshman made an impressive start for Town, scoring a flurry of goals in his first few games for the club.

Huws played 30 times in total for Town, scoring five goals - his first a free-kick in a 2-1 win away victory at Charlton Athletic and a brace against Bolton Wanderers the stand-out displays during his time at the club.

Now at Cardiff City after moving from Wigan Athletic for an undisclosed fee, the midfielder was a successful loan signing for Town.

In's and Out's

Karim Matmour

David Wagner's first signing, Matmour came to West Yorkshire with the likes of Borussia Monchengladbach and Eintracht Frankfurt on his footballing CV and now plying his trade at 1860 Munich.

Signing for Town in January 2016, the 31-year-old made his debut for Town as a substitute in the 2-1 away defeat to Brighton while his first and only goal for Town was in the 4-1 away victory at Elland Road against Leeds United.

In's

Jon Gorenc-Stankovic

(Photo: John Early)

One of the very first names through the door at the club, Gorenc-Stankovic played for David Wagner's Under 23 Borussia Dortmund side a total of 62 times and is seen as one for the future for Town.

Christopher Schindler

The player made the move from his hometown club 1860 Munich on the back of David Wagner's appoinment, becoming Town's record signing at £1.8m.

The player made the move from his hometown club 1860 Munich on the back of David Wagner's appoinment, becoming Town's record signing at £1.8m.

Constantly on form and a rock at the back, he also scored his first goal for the club against Ipswich in a1-0 win at Portman Road.

Michael Hefele

Another central defender, the German player previously playing at Dynamo Dresden, captaining the side to a German Third Division title.

Arriving in West Yorkshire, Hefele has quickly become a Fans Favourite with his crowning moment so far coming when he grabbed a late equaliser away to Aston Villa.

Chris Lowe

Arriving from 1. FC Kaiserlautern on a free transfer, the defender taking over the left back slot from Jason Davidson and becoming a regular starter ever since.

Arriving from 1. FC Kaiserlautern on a free transfer, the defender taking over the left back slot from Jason Davidson and becoming a regular starter ever since.

Lowe's best moment in a Town shirt so far is his goal during the Championship encounter against Barnsley - a sweeping move down the left hand side was finished off by the full-back's wonderful finish to help Town claim the win.

Ivan Paurević

(Photo: John Early)

Brought in from FC Ufa in Russia, the 6ft 4in tall midfielder had previously worked with Wagner at Borussia Dortmund.

Although the midfielder has only played in one competitive game so far for Town, that being the EFL Cup loss to Shrewsbury Town, the German looked good in pre-season and will undoubtedly play a part in the future.

Rajiv Van La Parra

Brought in on loan last season from Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Dutchman had fallen out with both the management team and to some extent the fans at Wolves.

Brought in on loan last season from Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Dutchman had fallen out with both the management team and to some extent the fans at Wolves.

Looking for a fresh start, Van La Parra signed initially on loan for Huddersfield and finalised a permanent move during the summer.

Van La Parra's best moment so far in a blue and white striped shirt arguably came against his former side Wolves earlier this season when he scored the winner for Town.

Joel Coleman

(Photo: John Early)

One of the first names through the door was Joel Coleman from Oldham Athletic – a tall young goalkeeper seen as one for the future.

Seen as an understudy for on-loan Liverpool stopper Danny Ward, Coleman was worth a punt for a small price and will know doubt get the No1 shirt in the future.

Jack Payne

Another player that was drafted in from the league below was Southend United's Jack Payne, who's contract was up at Roots Hall.

Another player that was drafted in from the league below was Southend United's Jack Payne, who's contract was up at Roots Hall.

Due to his age, Town had to pay a nominal fee for a youngster described as one of the football league's most promising young players.

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis

One of Charlton's brightest academy products, Holmes-Dennis is a quick footed left-back that has pace to burn and was signed as cover for Chris Lowe.

One of Charlton's brightest academy products, Holmes-Dennis is a quick footed left-back that has pace to burn and was signed as cover for Chris Lowe.

He has so far made two appearances in a Town shirt, the main one coming in the 2-1 win over Rotherham United.

Loan Signings

Aaron Mooy

WATCH: Town's Aaron Mooy praises boss David Wagner

Brought in on loan from Manchester City, the Australian international has so far been one of Town's best players.

Mooy has been a key part to Wagner's squad so far with his most standout performance in a Town shirt coming away to Leeds United back in September were he grabbed the winner.

Danny Ward

Due to Wagner's link with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, there was always going to be speculation surrounding Liverpool players signing for Town.

Due to Wagner's link with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, there was always going to be speculation surrounding Liverpool players signing for Town.

An experienced young goalkeeper having spent an impressive loan spell last season at Scottish club Aberdeen, Ward has so far been an ever-present for Town this season.

Kasey Palmer

Seen as one of Chelsea's brightest prospects,Palmer has settled in to West Yorkshire life well, impressing fans with his quick feet and movement off the ball.

Seen as one of Chelsea's brightest prospects,Palmer has settled in to West Yorkshire life well, impressing fans with his quick feet and movement off the ball.

The young play-maker had the dream start to his time with Town, scoring the winner with only his second touch of the ball in the opening day win over Brentford FC.

Elias Kachunga

Wagner wanted to bring in Elias Kachunga on loan until the end of the season.

Although the forward's career stalled a bit at Ingolstadt 04, David Wagner wanted to get the forward's career back on track.

And Kachunga has so far repaid the faith shown in him, being Town's top goal scorer so far this season, registering with six goals - five in the league and one in the cup.