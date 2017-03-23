Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner arrived as Huddersfield Town head coach back in November 2015 and has quickly overhauled the squad during his 500 days at the club.

The Wagner Revolution has seen a number of comings and going at the John Smith's Stadium, with no fewer than 13 new signings joining the club last summer.

With his newly assembled side shaped to his liking, the boss has led his side to one of the best seasons in the club's recent history, with the Terriers sitting third in the Championship over of the international break.

Below are the ins and outs through David Wagner's time at the club.

Outs

Ishmael Miller

The well-travelled striker made his name at Manchester City and West Bromwich Albion before he eventually arrived at Huddersfield Town on a free transfer from Blackpool.

The Seasiders were unable to afford his wages and decided to release him.

Miller made 34 appearances in the blue and white striped shirt, his debut coming in a 3-1 win over Millwall in 2015.

However, the big striker didn't fit into Wagner's style of play and was released from his contract last summer.

James Vaughan

Now at Bury, the forward became a Town fans favourite with his energy and passion after signing for the club in July 2013.

However, his career in West Yorkshire suffered from an number of bad injuries, limiting his appearances to 86 games in three year - scoring 31 goals.

It was ultimately Vaughan's frequent visits to the treatment table which made the German boss decide to end the forward's playing days at the club.

Duane Holmes

The youngster didn't play much under Wagner.

Seen as a stalling academy product by the German head coach, he was released in the summer.

Since then the midfielder has joined Scunthorpe United with the American so far making 37 appearances for the Iron, being praised by their supporters for his performances.

Lloyd Allinson

Dubbed the next Alex Smithies, things never quite worked out for the young keeper at Huddersfield Town.

His one and only senior Town performance came in the 5-1 defeat to Brentford on the final day of last season before leaving the club to sign for Chesterfield on a six-month deal in the summer.

Since then, the 23-year-old has been limited to EFL Trophy appearances for the struggling Spirietes.

Joe Wilkinson

The young defender made only one appearance for Town under previous manager Chris Powell, despite being hailed as a hot prospect at the club.

However he couldn't impress enough on loan and opportunities were cut short for him at the John Smith's Stadium, with Wagner sending him out on loan to Bradford Park Avenue.

The loan spell wasn't enough though to convince the German boss and Wilkinson was released from his contract in the summer.

Other academy players released:

Ed Wilczynski was seen as the back up to Allinson, but opportunities were even shorter for the Polish stopper.

Ben Holmes , Sam Guthrie and Callum Charlton were also all released from their contracts.

Returning Loan Players

Jed Steer

The on-loan Aston Villa stopper made 38 appearances for Town, with Wagner impressed by the youngster's commitment and attitude.

The goalkeeper quickly adapted to Wagner's style of play and - although not the most confident keeper coming for crosses - can be counted as a successful loan player.

Jamie Paterson

The on-off transfer saga clouded much of the Nottingham Forest player's time at Huddersfield Town.

The forward scored six goals in 34 games for Town, his first goal for the club coming in the 2-0 win over MK Dons in October 2015.

Now at Bristol City, Huddersfield Town would have liked to have taken Paterson off Forest's hands but a move never materialised.

Emyr Huws

The Welshman made an impressive start for Town, scoring a flurry of goals in his first few games for the club.

Huws played 30 times in total for Town, scoring five goals.

His first - a free-kick in a 2-1 win away victory at Charlton Athletic - and a brace against Bolton Wanderers were the stand-out displays during his time at the club.

Now at Cardiff City after moving from Wigan Athletic for an undisclosed fee, the midfielder was a successful loan signing for Town.

Outs

Karim Matmour

David Wagner's first signing, Karim Matmour came to West Yorkshire with the likes of Borussia Monchengladbach and Eintracht Frankfurt on his footballing CV having most recently plied his trade at 1860 Munich.

Signing for Town in January 2016, the 31-year-old made his debut as a substitute in the 2-1 away defeat to Brighton, while his first and only goal for Town was in the 4-1 away victory at Elland Road against Leeds United.

Ivan Paurević

Brought in from FC Ufa in Russia, the 6ft 4in tall midfielder had previously worked with Wagner at Borussia Dortmund.

The midfielder had limited opportunities at Town, with his one and only competitive appearance in a Town shirt coming in the EFL Cup defeat to Shrewsbury Town.

Both player and club parted by mutual consent and Paurević returned to FC Ufa in Russia.

Joel Lynch, Jake Charles, Jack Senior and Jacob Hanson were all sold by the club in the summer.

Ins

Collin Quaner

Collin Quaner was brought in by David Wagner in the January transfer window.

Quaner - bought from 2. Bundesliga club Union Berlin - is still settling into life in English football.

Town needed a big striker and Quaner fills that gap, however he is not only a big man.

The forward is also useful with his feet and, while his scoring record isn't superb, he adds something that bit different to the top of the Town line up.

Jon Gorenc Stankovic

One of the very first names through the door at the club, Stankovic played for Wagner's Under 23 Borussia Dortmund side 62 times and is seen as one for the future for Town.

He is finding his feet in the Championship and looks like he will develop into a top centre-back.

Christopher Schindler

The player made the move from his hometown club 1860 Munich on the back of David Wagner's appointment, becoming Town's record signing at £1.8m.

Constantly on form and a rock at the back, he also scored his first goal for the club against Ipswich in a 1-0 win at Portman Road.

Schindler is a top-drawer defender and will be in with a shout for Town's player of the season award.

Michael Hefele

Another central defender, the German player previously played at Dynamo Dresden captaining the side to a German Third Division title.

Hefele has quickly become a fans favourite with his crowning moment coming when he grabbed a late winner against Leeds United at the John Smith's Stadium.

Chris Lowe

Arriving from 1. FC Kaiserlautern on a free transfer, the defender took over the left back slot from Jason Davidson and has become a regular starter.

Lowe's best moment in a Town shirt so far is his goal during the Championship encounter against Barnsley - a sweeping move down the left hand side was finished off by the full-back's wonderful finish to help Town claim the win.

Rajiv Van La Parra

Brought in on loan last season from Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Dutchman had fallen out with both the management team and - to some extent - the fans at Wolves.

Looking for a fresh start, Van La Parra signed initially on loan for Huddersfield and finalised a permanent move during the summer.

Van La Parra's best moment so far in a blue and white striped shirt arguably came against his former side Wolves earlier this season when he scored the winner for Town.

Joel Coleman

One of the first names through the door in the summer was Joel Coleman from Oldham Athletic - a tall, young goalkeeper seen as one for the future.

Seen as an understudy for on-loan Liverpool stopper Danny Ward, Coleman was worth a punt for a small price and will know doubt get the No1 shirt in the future.

Jack Payne

Another player that was drafted in from the league below was Southend United's Jack Payne, whose contract was up at Roots Hall.

Due to his age, Town had to pay a nominal fee for a youngster described as one of the Football League's most promising young players.

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis

One of Charlton's brightest academy products, Holmes-Dennis is a quick-footed left-back that has pace to burn and was signed as cover for Lowe.

He has made 10 appearances in a Town shirt so far, the most recent coming in the 5-1 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Loan Signings

Aaron Mooy

Brought in on loan from Manchester City, the Australian international has been one of Town's best players.

Mooy has been a key part to Wagner's squad, with his most standout performance in a Town shirt coming away to Leeds United back in September where he grabbed the winner.

Danny Ward

Due to Wagner's link with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, there was always going to be speculation surrounding Liverpool players signing for Town.

An experienced young goalkeeper having spent an impressive loan spell last season at Scottish club Aberdeen, Ward has made the No1 jersey at Town his own.

Kasey Palmer

Seen as one of Chelsea's brightest prospects, Palmer has settled in to West Yorkshire life well, impressing fans with his quick feet and movement off the ball.

The young play-maker had the dream start to his time with Town, scoring the winner with only his second touch of the ball in the opening day win over Brentford FC.

An injury has since stunted his development at Town, but he should be back for the last few matches of the season.

Elias Kachunga

Although the forward's career stalled a bit at Ingolstadt 04, Wagner wanted to get Kachunga's career back on track.

The hard-working front man has so far repaid the faith shown in him, registering with 11 goals - 10 in the league and one in the cup.

The striker has impressed so much at Town that the club have announced his permanent signing this week.

Isaiah Brown

Brown joined Town in the January transfer window, coming in on loan from Chelsea.

The attacking forward had previously been on loan at Rotherham United, but Chelsea decided it was best to recall Brown and send him out to West Yorkshire to link up with fellow Chelsea loanee Palmer.

Brown has hugely impressed in a Town shirt, and fans have taken to the player with his dribbling and shooting abilities proving top notch.