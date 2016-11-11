Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's hard to undersell just how much David Wagner has changed the ethos around the John Smith's Stadium in his year in charge.

Coming in as a relative newcomer to football management last November - after a four-year stint at Borussia Dortmund II - their was a cautious optimism from Town fans.

And that optimism has grown exponentially in the last 367 days.

Wagner's gegenpressing style of football - as seen at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp - has made for an exciting brand of football not seen in Huddersfield for many a year.

The flowing, counter-pressing football Wagner has brought could not be further away from the philosophy of Chris Powell during his time at the helm and the Terriers have not looked back since the appointment.

The head coach has gained many plaudits, not only for his football on the pitch, but his celebrations, man-management and general demeanour off it.

In his press conferences he comes across calm and composed and totally confident in the brand of football he believes in.

Wagner has also kept his side's feet on the ground over their incredible start to the season and, when the going has got tough, he sees to always get a positive response from his side.

The German has cultivated a strong bond between the club and the fans and the supporters completely trust his decision-making.

The backing Wagner has had from Dean Hoyle must also get a mention as the chairman is fully committed to the club and, with Wagner, he took a step into the unknown which has most certainly has paid off.

For Town fans now, eyes are focused on top six and not a relegation battle as of seasons before, and a massive part of that is down to David Wagner, one of - if not the - best bosses in the league.