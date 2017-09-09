The video will start in 8 Cancel

David Wagner says his latest crop of new signings are all pushing for Huddersfield Town places at West Ham United.

The Premier League manager of the month for August, completed business well ahead of deadline to bring in No10 Abdelhamid Sabiri from Nuremburg, Florent Hadergjonaj from Ingolstadt and ex-England and West Ham goalkeeper Robert Green from Leeds United.

All three featured in last weekend’s 3-0 friendly victory over Altona 93 in Hamburg, with Sabiri on the scoresheet and claiming two assists for Laurent Depoitre.

So are they ready to go straight into the Premier League fray at the London Stadium having been imbued with the ‘Terrier Identity’?

“Hopefully, we are working on it,” said Wagner.

“We have shown them a lot of video clips and spoken to them about our idea, we have played a test match and worked with them in training.

“So I think we have tried to give them as much information as we can, even though it’s in a shorter time than in pre-season.

“But even if it isn’t 100% so far, hopefully it will be 100% very soon.”

Wagner confirmed he would have no worries putting the trio straight into his squad against Slaven Bilic’s bottom-of-the-table side.

“Yes, they are fit and they have done everything they had to,” said Wagner.

“They have had less time off in this international break and they trained with our Under 23s in this time.

“So they have caught up something as well and I am very happy with where they are.”