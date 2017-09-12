Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner is today highlighting the unforced errors which strangled Huddersfield Town’s efforts in their 2-0 defeat against West Ham United.

The head coach admitted he was far from satisfied by Town’s performance at the London Stadium in a first Premier League defeat of the season.

And he is pointing out the offending details to his squad as he begins preparations for the home clash with Leicester City on Saturday.

“My players had the ability to play football but they didn’t show it,” said Wagner, whose side fell to goals in the final 20 minutes from Pedro Obiang and Andre Ayew.

“We made so many unforced errors, so we have to be more brave and more comfortable on the ball.

“I am not sure if we were nervous, but we looked like a promotion team with some nerves and we’ve shown it, especially on the ball.”

Wagner made three changes in the final 27 minutes, sending on Scott Malone, Abdelhamid Sabiri and Laurent Depoitre for Chris Lowe, Elias Kachunga and Phil Billing respectively.

While the goals came from a lucky deflection and a set piece (corner), Wagner believes Town contributed to their own downfall.

“Of course, you can always settle on a lucky point in football, but our performance was not good enough,” said the boss.

“It was unlucky the first goal and the second was a set piece, but we have to be honest – West Ham were stronger and had more opportunities. We were not good enough.

“We have to look at ourselves and accept it wasn’t good enough, but it’s better that eight or nine players were not at their best (all at once) rather than one or two every game.

“We will learn from it and make it better.”