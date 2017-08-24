Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner revealed he is ready to close the Huddersfield Town door for this transfer window after signing Abdelhamid Sabiri and Florent Hadergjonaj in the last 24 hours.

The head coach – who says there is no truth in reports suggesting Emre Mor will join the PPG Canalside squad from Borussia Dortmund – believes he now has ‘proper cover’ for all positions.

And Wagner says Town, preparing for the Premier League visit of Southampton to the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday, have still received no serious offers for striker Nahki Wells, who is available for transfer before the window closes in a week’s time.

Asked after the latest arrivals if his summer business was done, Wagner answered: “I think so.

“I will never say never, but I think we have a group together where we have every position occupied by at least two players and I think, from our point of view, we have done everythig we wanted to do.

“If fact, I am very happy with what I have together and it’s up to us, now, to get the best out of them.”

The signing of Swiss international right-back Hadergjonaj on a season-long loan from Ingolstadt is a key piece of the jigsaw according to Wagner, who has the option to buy the 23-year-old (in a similar deal set-up to that which landed Elias Kachunga).

“I think everyone knows the position I thought we were short in was right-back and I’m very happy to have signed him because he is one of the most exciting young players in Germany.

“We have the chance now to really get a picture of him and to develop him, and I think he has everything you need in a right-back for our system.

“He is quick enough, his endurance is good and, like all of us, he has to adapt to the physical British Premier League game – and we will work with him on that.

“The good thing is, he has a lot of space to improve because he is still a young and exciting player and we need to get the best out of him.”

Wagner confirmed neither Sabiri nor Hadergjonaj would figure against Southampton and would build up their fitness through the international break, hoping to push their chances for the trip to West Ham on Monday, September 11.