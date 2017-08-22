Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner is backing Sean Scannell to be a big success in his season-long loan spell at Burton Albion.

The 26-year-old wingman will make his Brewers debut in tonight’s Carabao Cup second-round trip to Cardiff City.

And Wagner is leaving the PPG Canalside door open to the former Crystal Palace player should Town want to recall him during the January transfer window.

“I had a conversation with Scans and spoke about his situation,” explained Wagner, whose side entertain Rotherham United in the same competition tomorrow (7.45).

“He didn’t play a lot of games last season and I couldn’t guarantee him a lot of minutes in the coming weeks and months.

“I was also not able to say this will take one month, two months or three months, so we thought after so little game time in the last season and, maybe, little game time in front of him in this season, it makes sense that he gets game time in his legs, so that is why we gave him on loan to Burton.”

Scannell made only 16 appearances last season and his final start, at home to Cardiff in May, was cut to only 21 minutes because goalkeeper Danny Ward was sent off - Scannell had to make way for replacement keeper Joel Coleman.

Wagner revealed Burton boss Nigel Clough was keen on signing the player on loan, but he was equally keen to have a recall close for Town’s Premier League squad.

“Burton’s manager was very keen on him but, of course, he has to perform in training and in the games,” said Wagner.

“I think Sean has all the qualities and the character to get a spot in the starting XI for Burton and then he will have minutes in his legs.

“I am very happy we have the option, if we need it and if it’s necessary, to call him back in the winter window and, if not, he will play the whole season for Burton and, hopefully, he can show what he has shown in the pre-season.

“He has played a very good pre-season and I think Scanny is in the best condition and best shape he ever was since I worked with him.

“Unfortunately for him, there is a lot of competition on this position, and this is why we thought this is the best for all of us if we give him on loan.”