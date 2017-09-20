Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Crystal Palace last night after a poor first half performance led to them trailing 1-0 at the break.

The Terriers' performance picked up after the interval, but head coach David Wagner was left ruing the first half display as his side could not find a crucial equaliser at Selhurst Park.

Town were aiming for their first League Cup fourth round appearance since 1999/00, but Wagner's men could not overcome the out-of-form Palace, who were competing in their second match under the stewardship of new boss Roy Hodgson.

After the clash, Wagner told HTTV: "I am satisfied with the second half - I think we tried everything.

"We created very good moments and got to the goal line with crosses.

"Unfortunately the last pass sometimes wasn't good enough or we didn't occupy the dangerous areas.

"The second half was good - I am pleased with the second half - but the first half we were not good enough. We were second best.

"Too sloppy, too slow and we made to many mistakes and in the first half we were second best.

"We spoke about this at half time and I think the players showed a reaction in the second half but unfortunately didn't get the goal and this is why we are now out of this competition."

He added: "To be honest all the players stepped up in the second half.

"This was the biggest reason we were able to dominate the second half even if we didn't score.

"We had so many great opportunities which we didn't use because the last pass wasn't good enough or we were not in dangerous areas.

"This is where we have to say 'this is what we have to do better'.

"As I said, in the second half the players showed a reaction."

Town's exit from England's secondary cup tournament means they now only have the league to contend with until January when the FA Cup competition begins.

This could be a blessing in disguise for the Terriers, who have started life in the Premier League superbly.

Wagner added: "Unfortunately we are now out of this competition and now it is all about the Premier League in the next few months where we have to make sure that we still collect point like we have done in the past.

"For this we have to recover so we are as fresh as we can be for Saturday."