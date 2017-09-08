The video will start in 8 Cancel

David Wagner has lifted the lid on why Huddersfield Town sold Nahki Wells to Premier League rivals Burnley.

The head coach described it as “a business decision” when quized on Town’s activity in the summer transfer window.

Wells, 27, scored a goal every three games in his time at the John Smith’s Stadium and highlighted three-and-a-half years at the club by helping them win promotion to the Premier League.

He is now starting a three-year contract at Turf Moor and could well face Town there in two week’s time.

“With Nahki, I think it was more of a business decision,” said Wagner, whose side take on West Ham at the London Stadium on Monday night.

“Our chairman (Dean Hoyle) offered Nahki a new contract last summer and he rejected it.

“That left him with one year on his contract, and I was aware of the situation early enough to be able to react in the window.”

Wagner, of course, signed frontmen Laurent Depoitre from Porto and Steve Mounie from Montpellier, and he already had Collin Quaner and Elias Kachunga on the books who could play up front if necessary.

“I brought in offensive players who I was very sure could help us,” said the head coach.

“So if we wanted to make business with Nahki, this was the opportunity and the chance – and that’s why we sold him.

“I have to say I was very pleased with what Nahki has done for this football club, for me and for us.

“He is a great lad, a good striker and now I wish him all the best – apart from the games when we play them!”