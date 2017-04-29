Atmosphere at St Andrews will be 'like a play-off' match

David Wagner will use the final two games of the SkyBet Championship season to prepare his Huddersfield Town for the Play-Offs.

The German head coach takes his side to league strugglers Birmingham City on Saturday (kick-off 3pm) before finishing the normal campaign at home to Cardiff City the following Sunday (kick-off noon).

And although Wagner admits changes will be made to the side ahead of the Play-Offs, the 45-year-old insists they will be no more than usual.

“We will make changes like we usually do, rotating the team depending on the opponent,” said David Wagner ahead of the trip to St Andrews.

“It makes sense to change some of the players as we may have to use every single player in the next three weeks.

“We want all the players to have minutes in their legs but this is something we have tried to do all season.”

Other than the long-term absentees of Jon Gorenc Stankovic and Kasey Palmer, Wagner's only other injury concern is top goalscorer Elias Kachunga who will miss the next two games with a calf injury before hoping to be back for the Play-Offs.

Meanwhile Birmingham City find themselves embroiled in a relegation scrap, only two points away from the drop zone with two games to go.

The weekend clash will be the first home game for new Blues boss Harry Redknapp, who took over at the beleaguered club after Gianfranco Zola resigned just over a week ago.

And with Birmingham's do-or-die league situation, Wagner believes it could end up being the perfect preparation for Town's Play-Offs encounters.

“It will be a tough match, a proper game in front of a sold-out crowd and an exciting atmosphere” said Wagner.

“The atmosphere will be a Play-Off atmosphere because of where Birmingham City are in the league - there will be no better test for us.”

With Town securing their top six finish with the mid-week win at Wolverhampton Wanderers, the next two games will now determine their opposition as well as running order for the end-of-season lottery.

Should Town finish third or fourth they will play the second-leg of the Play-Off Semi-Finals at the John Smith's Stadium, something which Wagner sees as an advantage but only a small one in the grand scheme of things.

“It is only a small advantage because there is not an away goal rule which makes goals count as double,” remarked Wagner.

“Of course, it is an advantage we want to try to take but we will just take things step-by-step.

“The real advantage has been to secure a Play-Off place early so we can use the games beforehand to prepare.

“We will use these games to make sure everybody is ready and have enough minutes to make sure everyone is as fresh as they can be.”